Twitterati slams former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir for questioning Virat Kohli’s captaincy skills

By Online Desk

The bitter rivalry between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and 2011 World Cup final hero Gautam Gambhir has hit the limelight yet again. Gambhir, during a panel discussion, stated that Kohli is a good captain for the Indian cricket team only because MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are alongside him.

The former Indian opener said, "Virat Kohli is a good captain for India only because he has MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma behind him. If you are talking about Kohli the captain, he would have won RCB an IPL title since he has taken over the captaincy eight years back. Most of the times his team RCB has finished on number 8."

Twitterati took notice of Gambhir's criticism and slammed him for his remarks. Here are some of the reactions.

1) Kohli is a good captain for India because He has Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

2) Kohli, the batsman is in Top 4 in the world ( I mean Top 4)

really?

Such a crybaby this GG pic.twitter.com/TkOAf472Tk — Abhishek Mishra (@Ohyessabhi) July 9, 2019

In Test

Virat Kohli Is No.1 Batman



In ODI

Virat Kohli Is No.1 Batman



But According To Chutia Gambhir Virat Is Virat Because His Has Dhobi & Lohit

.

I'm Not supporter Of Kohli Because His Has No Manner He Always Abuse~

I don't Like Because his Has No Manner~

ButGambhir Chutia — Berozgar Yasir~ (@Yasir765189) July 9, 2019

Just get this foolish bitter man out of anything related to cricket..he is a politician. — Umang kumar (@kumarumang2002) July 9, 2019

This is not the first time Gambhir has taken a potshot on Kohli's captaincy skills. Earlier in the year, before the start of the IPL season, Gambhir said that Virat Kohli is not a "shrewd captain" who could be compared to his national team deputy Rohit Sharma or former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who have won three IPL titles each.

"I don't see him as a shrewd captain. I don't see him as a tactful captain (tactician). And he hasn't won the IPL. So ultimately, a captain is only as good as his record," Gambhir told on host broadcasters' 'Star Sports' show 'GamePlan'.

"He has been a part of RCB, and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years, and he has been very lucky and should be thanking the franchise that they stuck with him. Because not many captains have got such a long rope where they haven't won a tournament," said Gambhir.

RCB's poor run continued in IPL as they yet again finished last on the points table this season. It will be interesting to see if Kohli will rebuttal Gambhir's claims.

Meanwhile, the opening Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand will be played over two days after rain at Old Trafford prevented the match finishing as scheduled on Tuesday.

New Zealand were 211-5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) with 23 balls left in the innings.

(With inputs from PTI)