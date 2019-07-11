Karthik notches up hundred in U-14 tourney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vrishank Karthik’s unbeaten 119 helped City post 273/2 in 95 overs against Combined Districts in the TNCA under-14 City versus Combined Districts tournament on Wednesday.

Kumaravel hits fifty

Half-century by P Kumaravel (64 n.o) enabled City to make 163/5 in 48 overs against Combined Districts in their second essay in the TNCA under-19 City versus Combined Districts match.

Eloksi shines in T20 meet

Riding on Eloksi Arun’s unbeaten 50, Yellow Challengers thrashed White Warriors by nine wickets in a TNCA women’s T20 league match for the Freyer Trophy on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Red Rangers 69/8 in 20 ovs lost to Green Invaders 70/1 in 9.1 ovs. White Warriors 90/4 in 20 ovs (SB Keerthana 38 n.o) lost to Yellow Challengers 93/1 in 16.3 ovs (Eloksi Arun 50 n.o). Blue Avengers 93/5 in 20 ovs (K Yogiyasri 33; T Karthiga 3/13) lost to Silver Strikers 94/2 in 16.4 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 48 n.o).