Home Sport Cricket

Karthik notches up hundred in U-14 tourney

Riding on Eloksi Arun’s unbeaten 50, Yellow Challengers thrashed White Warriors by nine wickets in a  TNCA women’s T20 league match for the Freyer Trophy on Wednesday.

Published: 11th July 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vrishank  Karthik’s unbeaten 119 helped City post 273/2 in 95 overs against Combined Districts in the TNCA under-14 City versus Combined Districts tournament on Wednesday.
Brief scores: City 273/2 in 95 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 119 n.o, SR Thirunarayanan 34, V Shrijith 48 n.o) vs Combined Districts.

Kumaravel hits  fifty
Half-century by P Kumaravel (64 n.o) enabled City to make 163/5 in 48 overs against Combined Districts in their second essay in the TNCA under-19 City versus Combined Districts match.
Brief scores: City 186 in 63.1 ovs and 163/5 in 48 ovs (P Kumaravel 64 n.o) vs Combined Districts 167 in 65.3 ovs (R Yash 71, RS Mokit Hariharan 39).

Eloksi shines in T20 meet
Riding on Eloksi Arun’s unbeaten 50, Yellow Challengers thrashed White Warriors by nine wickets in a  TNCA women’s T20 league match for the Freyer Trophy on Wednesday.
Brief scores: Red Rangers 69/8 in 20 ovs lost to Green Invaders 70/1 in 9.1 ovs. White Warriors 90/4 in 20 ovs (SB Keerthana 38 n.o) lost to Yellow Challengers 93/1 in 16.3 ovs (Eloksi Arun 50 n.o). Blue Avengers 93/5 in 20 ovs (K Yogiyasri 33; T Karthiga 3/13) lost to Silver Strikers 94/2 in 16.4 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 48 n.o).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp