Run out before the finish line: Jadeja’s heroics in vain as Kiwis enter WC final

This is something the powers that be must ponder while taking stock.

Published: 11th July 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli throws his bat in the air after being dismissed during the Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester

India's captain Virat Kohli throws his bat in the air after being dismissed during the Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

MANCHESTER: What’s going on,” gushed the lady at the reception on way to the Old Trafford press box. India had just lost their fourth wicket at 26, in their pursuit of 240. It was all over, with 40 overs still to be played. There was disbelief all around as one wicket fell after another.Ravindra Jadeja revived fading hopes and India were in it until the last few overs, but going by practical parameters, the World Cup semifinal was done as a contest in that period. Virat Kohli’s assessment that 45 minutes of madness cost them the dream was accurate.

This leads to the question, why should the captain of the richest cricket team admit to throwing in the towel after losing four wickets? There are many examples of fightback. Truth be told, this Indian side doesn’t have what it takes to withstand pressure once the top three have been sent back to the pavilion. This was buried under the runs the openers and Kohli made in the last few years, but exploded to reality when it mattered, in a knockout game of the World Cup.

This is something the powers that be must ponder while taking stock. They have to accept that the team with the best resources in world cricket failed miserably to develop resources when it came to grooming players for vital middle-order slots. If there is one reason why they lost, it was the lack of spine in the middle. More than the individuals, it’s the system that has to take the blame.

