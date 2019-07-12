Niranjana knock helps Red Rangers post win against Blue Avengers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : N Niranjana’s 88 paved the way for Red Rangers to beat Blue Avengers by 48 runs in the TNCA women’s T20 league for Freyer Trophy.Brief scores: Silver Strikers 112/5 in 20 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 45) lost to White Warriors 113/4 in 19.4 ovs (S Pavithra 45, S Meenakshi 49 n.o). Red Rangers 137/3 in 20 ovs (N Niranjana 88 n.o) bt Blue Avengers 89/3 in 20 ovs (J Maanasasri 41 n.o). Yellow Challengers 89/9 in 20 ovs (S Swarna 3/5) lost to Green Invaders 90/2 in 18.4 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 47 n.o.).

Kumaravel cracks ton

P Kumaravel’s 144 helped City post 310 in their second essay against Combined Districts in the TNCA U-19 City versus Combined Districts match.Brief scores: City 186 in 63.1 ovs and 310 in 106.5 ovs (P Kumaravel 144, R Rajagiri 5/64) vs Combined Districts 167 in 65.3 ovs and 74/2 in 28 ovs.

N Niranjana

City in control

Half-centuries by SR Thirunarayanan (60) and V Shrijith (86) enabled City to post 386 against Combined Districts on the second day of the TNCA U-14 City versus Combined Districts match.

Brief scores: City 386 in 148.5 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 119 retd, V Shrijith 86, B Neelesh 5/54) vs Combined Districts 106/3 in 37.3 ovs (S Shrenik 56 n.o).

Three in joint lead

Divya Deshmukh scored her fourth st­r­aight win to lead the table along with L yotsana of Tamil Nadu and Mrudul Dehankar of Maharashtra at the 36th National U-15 chess meet.

Results: Divya Deshmukh (MAH) 4 bt Bristy Mukherjee (WB) 3; Bhagyashree Patil (MAH) 3.5 drew with Jain Nityata (MP) 3.5; Mrudul Dehankar (MAH) 4 bt Rindhiya V (TN) 3; KoliIsha (MAH) 3.5 lost to Jyothsna L (TN) 4; Varsha Ramesh (TN) 3 drew with Meenatchi Rajam V (TN) 3.

Sanjana advances

Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana defeated Kaavya Palani of Tamil Nadu in straight sets in the girl’s quarterfinals of the MGC National Series U-18 tennis tournament.

Results: Quarterfinals: Boys: Krishan Hooda (CH) bt Aditya Balsekar (MH) 7-6 (0), 6-4; Divesh Gahlot (HR) bt Arthav Neema (MP) 6-0, 6-4; Mohit A Bondre (GJ) bt Nitin Singh (HR) 6-4, 6-0; Karan Singh (HR) bt Sammr Raina (DL) 6-3, 7-6 (5). Girls: Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt Kaa­­­­­vya Palani (TN) 6-3, 6-0; Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Akanksha Nitture (MH) 6-2, 6-4; Ameek Batth (OD) bt Veda Ranabothu (TS) 6-4, 6-2; Prerna V Vichare (MH) bt Divya Bhardwaj (GJ) 6-2, 6-4.

U-14 tennis tournament

The AITA will be conducting National Series ranking tournament for U-14 boys and girls from July 15-20 at MPTA-KTC courts in OMR. Qualifiers will be held on July 13 and 14.