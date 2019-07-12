Home Sport Cricket

Niranjana knock helps Red Rangers post win against Blue Avengers

N Niranjana’s 88 paved the way for Red Rangers to beat Blue Avengers by 48 runs in the TNCA women’s T20 league for Freyer Trophy.

Published: 12th July 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : N Niranjana’s 88 paved the way for Red Rangers to beat Blue Avengers by 48 runs in the TNCA women’s T20 league for Freyer Trophy.Brief scores: Silver Strikers 112/5 in 20 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 45) lost to White Warriors 113/4 in 19.4 ovs (S Pavithra 45, S Meenakshi 49 n.o). Red Rangers 137/3 in 20 ovs (N Niranjana 88 n.o) bt Blue Avengers 89/3 in 20 ovs (J Maanasasri 41 n.o). Yellow Challengers 89/9 in 20 ovs (S Swarna 3/5) lost to Green Invaders 90/2 in 18.4 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 47 n.o.).

Kumaravel cracks ton
P Kumaravel’s 144 helped City post 310 in their second essay against Combined Districts in the TNCA U-19 City versus Combined Districts match.Brief scores: City 186 in 63.1 ovs and 310 in 106.5 ovs (P Kumaravel 144, R Rajagiri 5/64) vs Combined Districts 167 in 65.3 ovs and 74/2 in 28 ovs.

N Niranjana

City in control
Half-centuries by SR Thirunarayanan (60) and V Shrijith (86) enabled City to post 386 against Combined Districts on the second day of the TNCA U-14 City versus Combined Districts match.
Brief scores: City 386 in 148.5 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 119 retd, V Shrijith 86, B Neelesh 5/54) vs Combined Districts 106/3 in 37.3 ovs (S Shrenik 56 n.o).

Three in joint lead
Divya Deshmukh scored her fourth st­r­aight win to lead the table along with L yotsana of Tamil Nadu and Mrudul Dehankar of Maharashtra at the 36th National U-15 chess meet.
Results: Divya Deshmukh (MAH) 4 bt Bristy Mukherjee (WB) 3; Bhagyashree Patil (MAH) 3.5 drew with Jain Nityata (MP) 3.5; Mrudul Dehankar (MAH) 4 bt Rindhiya V (TN) 3; KoliIsha (MAH) 3.5 lost to Jyothsna L (TN) 4; Varsha Ramesh (TN) 3 drew with Meenatchi Rajam V (TN) 3.

Sanjana advances
Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana defeated Kaavya Palani of Tamil Nadu in straight sets in the girl’s quarterfinals of the MGC National Series U-18 tennis tournament.

Results: Quarterfinals: Boys: Krishan Hooda (CH) bt Aditya Balsekar (MH) 7-6 (0), 6-4; Divesh Gahlot (HR) bt Arthav Neema (MP) 6-0, 6-4; Mohit A Bondre (GJ) bt Nitin Singh (HR) 6-4, 6-0; Karan Singh (HR) bt Sammr Raina (DL) 6-3, 7-6 (5). Girls: Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt  Kaa­­­­­vya Palani (TN) 6-3, 6-0; Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Akanksha Nitture (MH)  6-2, 6-4; Ameek Batth (OD) bt Veda Ranabothu (TS)  6-4, 6-2; Prerna V Vichare (MH) bt Divya Bhardwaj (GJ)  6-2, 6-4.

U-14 tennis tournament
The AITA will be conducting National Series ranking tournament for U-14 boys and girls from July 15-20 at MPTA-KTC courts in OMR. Qualifiers will be held on July 13 and 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp