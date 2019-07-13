Thirush Kamini scores ton in Green Invaders victory at TNCA Women’s T20 league
Published: 13th July 2019 08:03 AM | Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:03 AM
CHENNAI: MD Thirush Kamini’s unbeaten century (102 n.o) paved the way for Green Invaders to overcome Blue Avengers by 65 runs in the TNCA women’s T20 league for Freyer Trophy.Brief scores: Green Invaders 155/2 in 20 overs (MD Thirush Kamini 102 n.o) bt Blue Avengers 90/5 in 20 overs. Silver Strikers 163/2 in 20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 92 n.o, L Nethra 48) lost to Yellow Challengers 164/1 in 17.3 overs (D Hemalatha 64, Eloksi Arun 79 n.o). White Warriors 170/4 in 20 overs (Shushanthika 55, SB Keerthana 52) bt Red Rangers 114/7 in 20 overs (N Niranjana 66).
City XI win
GS Samuvel Raj’s 4 for 84 helped City get the better of Combined Districts by 44 runs in a TNCA U-19 match, being held at Stag grounds. Brief scores: City 186 in 63.1 overs & 310 in 106.5 overs bt Combined Districts 167 in 65.3 overs & 285 in 108.5 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 31, R Ram Arvindh 71, S Suryanarayanan 55, RS Mokit Hariharan 36, H Prashid Akash 3/43, GS Samuvel Raj 4/84).
Shrenik cracks century
S Shrenik’s unbeaten 141 enabled Combined Districts to bag a lead of three runs over City in a drawn match of the TNCA U-14 match at Salem. Combined Districts won by virtue of first innings lead.
Brief scores: City 386 in 148.5 overs drew with Combined Districts 389/6 in 116 overs (S Shrenik 141 n.o, B Siddharth Kumar 53, Kiran Karthikeyan 70, J Aravind Krishnan 3/93).
Mrudul in sole lead
Mrudul Dehankar of Maharashtra emerged sole leader with five consecutive wins at the end of the fifth round of the National U-15 girls’ chess championship held at Tiruchengode. Important results: 5th round: Jyothsna L (TN) 4.5 drew with Divya Deshmukh (Mah) 4.5; Jain Nityata (MP) 3.5 lost to Mrudul Dehankar (Mah) 5; Sai Divya M (AP) 4.5 bt Chinnam Vyshnavi (AP) 3.5; Rebecca Jesumarian (TN) 3.5 lost to Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) 4.5; Dhyana Patel (Guj) 4 bt Shrija KM TN) 3; Bristy Mukherjee (WB) 4 bt Tanvi Vasudev Hadkonkar (Goa) 3.
Reshma shocks Sanjana
Unseeded Reshma Maruri of Karnataka inflicted a shock 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 defeat upon top seed Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana in the girls’ semifinals of the MGC-National Series U-18 tennis tournament, being held at the Madras Gymkhana Club courts. Results: Singles (semifinals): Boys: Krishan Hooda (CH) bt Divesh Gahlot (HR) 6-0, 6-4; Karan Singh (HR) bt Mohit A Bondre (GJ) 6-3, 4-6, 6-0. Girls: Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Prerna V Vichare (MH) bt Ameek Kiran Batth (OD) 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles (Finals): Boys: Krishan Hooda (CH)/ Nitin Jaipal Singh (HR) bt Karan Singh(HR)/ Sammer Raina (DL) 6-4, 7-5. Girls: Prerna V Vichare (MH)/ Sanya Singh (HR) bt Akanksha Nitture (MH) /Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.