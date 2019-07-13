Home Sport Cricket

Thirush Kamini scores ton in Green Invaders victory at TNCA Women’s T20 league

MD Thirush Kamini’s unbeaten century (102 n.o) paved the way for Green Invaders to overcome Blue Avengers by 65 runs in the TNCA women’s T20 league for Freyer Trophy.

Published: 13th July 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

MOP Vaishnav college women’s team that won the title at the JCR Shree Ragavendra basketball club inter-collegiate basketball tournament

MOP Vaishnav college women’s team that won the title at the JCR Shree Ragavendra basketball club inter-collegiate basketball tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MD Thirush Kamini’s unbeaten century (102 n.o) paved the way for Green Invaders to overcome Blue Avengers by 65 runs in the TNCA women’s T20 league for Freyer Trophy.Brief scores: Green Invaders 155/2 in 20 overs (MD Thirush Kamini 102 n.o) bt Blue Avengers 90/5 in 20 overs. Silver Strikers 163/2 in 20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 92 n.o, L Nethra 48) lost to Yellow Challengers 164/1 in 17.3 overs (D Hemalatha 64, Eloksi Arun 79 n.o). White Warriors 170/4 in 20 overs (Shushanthika 55, SB Keerthana 52) bt Red Rangers 114/7 in 20 overs (N Niranjana 66).

City XI win

GS Samuvel Raj’s 4 for 84 helped City get the better of  Combined Districts by 44 runs in a TNCA U-19 match, being held at Stag grounds. Brief scores: City 186 in 63.1 overs & 310 in 106.5 overs bt Combined Districts 167 in 65.3 overs & 285 in 108.5 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 31, R Ram Arvindh 71, S Suryanarayanan 55, RS Mokit Hariharan 36, H Prashid Akash 3/43, GS Samuvel Raj 4/84).

Shrenik cracks century

S Shrenik’s unbeaten 141 enabled Combined Districts to bag a lead of three runs over City in a drawn match of the TNCA U-14 match at Salem. Combined Districts won by virtue of first innings lead.
Brief scores: City 386 in 148.5 overs drew with Combined Districts 389/6 in 116 overs (S Shrenik 141 n.o, B Siddharth Kumar 53, Kiran Karthikeyan 70, J Aravind Krishnan 3/93).

Mrudul in sole lead

Mrudul Dehankar of Maharashtra emerged sole leader with five consecutive wins at the end of the fifth round of the National U-15 girls’ chess championship held at Tiruchengode. Important results: 5th round: Jyothsna L (TN) 4.5 drew with Divya Deshmukh (Mah) 4.5; Jain Nityata (MP) 3.5 lost to Mrudul Dehankar (Mah) 5; Sai Divya M (AP) 4.5 bt Chinnam Vyshnavi (AP) 3.5; Rebecca Jesumarian (TN) 3.5 lost to Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) 4.5; Dhyana Patel (Guj) 4 bt Shrija KM TN) 3; Bristy Mukherjee (WB) 4 bt Tanvi Vasudev Hadkonkar (Goa) 3.

Reshma shocks Sanjana

Unseeded Reshma Maruri of Karnataka inflicted a shock 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 defeat upon top seed Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana in the girls’ semifinals of the MGC-National Series U-18 tennis tournament, being held at the Madras Gymkhana Club courts. Results: Singles (semifinals): Boys: Krishan Hooda (CH) bt Divesh Gahlot (HR) 6-0, 6-4; Karan Singh (HR) bt Mohit A Bondre (GJ)  6-3, 4-6, 6-0. Girls: Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Prerna V Vichare (MH) bt Ameek Kiran Batth (OD) 6-1, 7-5. 

Doubles (Finals): Boys: Krishan Hooda (CH)/ Nitin Jaipal Singh (HR) bt Karan Singh(HR)/ Sammer Raina (DL) 6-4, 7-5. Girls: Prerna V Vichare (MH)/ Sanya Singh (HR) bt Akanksha Nitture (MH) /Sanjana Sirimalla (TS)  3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp