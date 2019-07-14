Home Sport Cricket

KKR part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich after below-par IPL 2019

The team however has not taken a call on the future of captain Dinesh Karthik who was part of India's World Cup squad.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jacques Kallis (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich following a below-par IPL 2019 in which they finished fifth.

The team however has not taken a call on the future of captain Dinesh Karthik who was part of India's World Cup squad.

It was the first time in four seasons that the side did not make the play-offs.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family & will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Rider brand as a global brand," KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted by the team's website.

Kallis joined the side in 2011 as a player before replacing Trevor Bayliss as head coach in October 2015.

"After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and head coach, it's time to explore new opportunities. I would to like to thank the Owners, Management and fellow players for many happy memories," Kallis said.

Under Kallis and Katich, KKR won 32 of their 61 games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Simon Katich Jacques Kallis IPL Kolkata Knight Riders
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp