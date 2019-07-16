Sans CAC, BCCI to advertise for coach post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Head coach Ravi Shastri and other support staff need to reapply once their contracts expire after next month’s tour of the West Indies. The committee of administrators (CoA) on Monday decided to invite fresh applications for the Indian cricket team’s support staff. However, inviting applications wouldn’t alone resolve the issue as the BCCI needs to form new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) before appointing the head coach. Rule 25 (5) of the BCCI constitution says head coach of each of the national teams shall be appointed by the CAC.

The CAC was rendered non-existent after its members —Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman — were accused of conflict of interest. While Tendulkar gave up his role with the CAC thus absolving him of the conflict of interest charge, the ethics officer asked Laxman and Ganguly to choose one out of multiple roles they have been performing including the CAC membership.

“The job openings will put be up on our website in a day or two. Besides the support staff, fresh applications will also be invited for the post of team manager,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying. Former Tamil Nadu captain Sunil Subramaniam was appointed team manager in 2017 on a year-contract but he got an extension.