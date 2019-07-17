Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni to not be part of West Indies tour, no longer 'first-choice': Reports

Following India's exit from the World Cup at the hands of New Zealand, there has been plenty of speculation about Dhoni's future and his place in the side. 

Published: 17th July 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 03:14 PM

MS Dhoni

Dhoni has reportedly made himself unavailable for ODIs and T20Is in the Caribbean| AP

With speculations rife about MS Dhoni's place in the Indian side after the World Cup and his potential retirement, reports have emerged that the wicketkeeper will not be a part of the squad that will travel to West Indies.

With many speculating that Dhoni might decide on his future after the World Cup, according to a report in Times of India, the 38-year-old will not be a part of the squad to face West Indies and he will no longer be the 'first-choice wicket-keeper'.

“MS will not go to the West Indies. Going forward, he will not travel with the team within India or overseas as the first-choice wicket-keeper. Rishabh Pant will take over and there will be a grooming window for him until he settles down.

"During this time, MS will help in the transition. For all you know, he could be part of the 15 but not part of the 11. This team needs a guiding hand on multiple fronts and wishing MS away is clearly unhealthy," a source told TOI.

ALSO READ | Selectors to pick squad for West Indies tour on July 19, no clarity on MS Dhoni's future yet

Following India's exit from the World Cup at the hands of New Zealand, there has been plenty of speculation about Dhoni's future and his place in the side. 

The 38-year-old finished with 273 runs in eight innings at the World Cup and according to sources, he is no longer a first-choice option behind the stumps with the emergence of Rishabh Pant and is being seen as the one to oversee the transition phase.

The Indian team for the tour of West Indies will be announced on July 19.

India's tour of West Indies begins on August 3, with the first of three T20Is. Then the action shifts to three ODIs and concludes with two Tests, ending on September 3.

