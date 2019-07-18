Mohammad Azharuddin to contest for Hyderabad Cricket Association president's post

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin Thursday said he would contest for the post of president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) when elections are held.

"Yes. I will be contesting for HCA president post," he told PTI here.

Elections are due in HCA. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the HCA, which would be held on July 21, is expected to deliberate the issue.