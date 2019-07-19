Zimbabwe Cricket's suspension leaves R Ashwin heartbroken

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket has affected players not only in their country but it has also found an echo in cricket powerhouse India, with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin Friday labelling the development "heartbreaking".

The ICC Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect in violation of the global body's constitution which doesn't allow any government intervention.

Extremely heart breaking news for all Zim cricketers and their fans, reading the tweets of @SRazaB24 just shows the agony of cricketers and how their life’s have been taken away from them. I pray that the lovely cricket nation returns to its glory asap! #ZimbabweCricket — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2019

The current elected members of Zimbabwe board were suspended by government agency Sports and Recreation Committee (SRC) which was violation of articles 2.4 (c) and d.

"Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended with immediate effect. The ICC Board unanimously decided that Zimbabwe Cricket, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC Constitution which imposes an obligation on Members to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its governance and / or administration for cricket respectively," the ICC had said in a statement.

As a consequence of suspension, ICC's funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any events sanctioned by the apex body.

The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket Board be reinstated to office within three months, and progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting.

The ICC Board heard both the Sports and Recreation Committee representatives of the Zimbabwe Government and Zimbabwe Cricket before making their decision.