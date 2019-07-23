Home Sport Cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin critical of Ambati Rayudu treatment

After a lot of speculation surrounding the non-inclusion of Ambati Rayudu into the World Cup squad, senior selection committee chief MSK Prasad on Sunday provided an explanation.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

A day after Prasad tried to clear the air, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin voiced his opinion on the matter, saying the selectors could have taken a stand, and sent whoever they thought deserved to be in the team. Rayudu was one of the standby players but was not called up even when  Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar got injured during the course of the tournament. 

“When there is a standby player, he should be called whenever replacements are needed,” Azhar said on Monday. “I understand that the team wanted other players, but when you are the selector, you have the authority to overrule the skipper or the coach because you are the boss (on the matter). You can put your foot down, and say that a player of the selection committee’s choice will go. When I was the captain, once I wanted some player in the squad, but the selectors said no.” 

Azhar also expressed solidarity with Rayudu and was critical of the explanation given by Prasad. “It is very sad that he was not selected. I do not believe in the argument given by the selector.”  
Fans had gathered outside the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) office on Sunday, appealing to the state body and BCCI to not accept the player’s retirement.

‘Dhoni should play his natural game’

The future of MS Dhoni has dominated discussions in cricket circles over the last week. Asked for his opinion on the matter, Azhar retorted “The selectors should be in touch with him during this time. If he is fit and is playing well, then he should continue. When you play for such a long period of time, you tend to lose interest in the game. If he is 100 per cent interested, then he should continue. Over a period of time, reflexes do get slower, but I do not think his reflexes have gotten slow.”

The 56-year-old wants Dhoni to play his natural game. “He is an aggressive batsman. And he should play that way. If he plays his natural game, India will benefit.”

