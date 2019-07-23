Home Sport Cricket

In a first in Test cricket, Ashes jerseys to have players' names, number

ODI and T20I jerseys have had personalisation on their backs since a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change.

The Ashes will see the end of a long tradition of test match jerseys devoid of player's names and numbers on the back. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Test cricket is all set to undergo a major change as Australia and England will lineup with names and jersey numbers on their Test whites in the upcoming Ashes series.

England Cricket official Twitter handle confirmed the jersey number of team's Test match skipper Joe Root and wrote "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts," as the caption.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Ashes series between England and Australia would bring in modernisation of cricketing kits.

Cricketing fans on Twitter seemed divided on this development in Test cricket and made their voices heard on the social-networking platform.

"Absolutely no problem with numbers 1 to 11 etc but can't see the benefit of names or random high numbers on shirts. I guess it's all to do with increasing merchandise sales hoping a name will sell more. @YorkshireCCC," wrote one fan.

"Names r okay bt never got the idea about these random numbers in cricket...could still live with it in ODIs n T20s bt spare tests...names r fine bt w/o numbers @ICC," another fan tweeted.

"I like it! After all anything that makes the game easier to follow is good - think about people with visual impairments for example," one Twitter user wrote.

"A good addition. Improves both the supporter and media experience of seeing who it is. The game moves on. It's fine. The world won't fall off its axis," another Twitter user wrote.

On July 14, England scripted history as they managed to win their maiden 50-over World Cup and the side will look to continue their winning momentum going.

England will take on Ireland in a one-off four-day Test from July 24 and then the team will face Australia in the Ashes, beginning August 1.

