Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara retires from international cricket

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara on Wednesday called time on his international career with immediate effect.

Kulasekara last played an ODI in 2017 for Sri Lanka. He made his ODI debut in 2003 against England.

Best remembered among Indian fans as the bowler MS Dhoni hit for a six to win the 2011 World Cup, Kulasekara finished as Sri Lanka's fifth-highest ODI wicket-taker with 199 wickets in 184 games.

In T20Is, Kulasekara is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka with 66 scalps to his name in 58 games. Only Lasith Malinga, who also announced his retirement from ODIs on Tuesday, has a better record.

In Tests, Kulasekara has 48 wickets in 21 matches.