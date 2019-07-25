Home Sport Cricket

TNPL: Sanjay rolls back time, blitzkrieg sinks Karaikudi by 110 runs

 

The pitch had enough green in it to make the dry patches in the outfield envious.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Just like all the other IPL franchises, the Instagram account of Kolkata Knight Riders was busy over the last two days, either applauding or commiserating with players who’ve donned their gold and purple. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill. The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) may not be on their radar, but if it had been, what one of their men did a few thousand kilometres away from Eden Gardens would have definitely made them churn out a picture of his.

It was at NPR College ground in Natham that R Sanjay Yadav — one among the alumni of Kolkata’s class of 2017 — showed why the Riders had invested `10 lakh in him that year. Decked in the red and yellow of Kanchi Veerans, the southpaw fell agonisingly short of becoming the sixth TNPL centurion, ratcheting up a 60-ball, 95-run blitzkrieg against Karaikudi Kaalai. It was as if fate wanted him to shine on Wednesday night in the same tournament that took him to the IPL.

R Sanjay Yadav scored 95 off 60 balls
as Kanchi got the better of Karaikudi on
Wednesday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

The pitch had enough green in it to make the dry patches in the outfield envious. Kanchi opener U Mukilesh was already back in the dugout by the fourth ball. The penchant of Sunil Sam and Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh for outswingers prompted the opposition’s think-tank to put two left-handers in the middle, with Sanjay walking in instead of S Lokeshwar.

It was his big-hitting during the 2017 edition that had brought the southpaw to Kolkata’s notice, and that’s exactly the approach Sanjay opted for against Karaikudi. With a moremeasured K Vishal Vaidya at the end, the southpaw bludgeoned Kanchi out of trouble in the powerplay.

Three of his howitzer-like sixes came in the period; one brutal swipe over deep midwicket can safely be counted among the top-five biggest hits this tournament has seen since inception.

Three more missiles were launched, with one prompting a change of balls after being blasted into oblivion. It wasn’t as if there was no beauty in the beast of an innings that Sanjay unfurled. A gentle push down the ground in the 17th had enough miles in it to bisect finely-stationed fielders at long-off and longon. When he wasn’t beating leather out of shape, the youngster kept his strike rate going. His 95 was an amalgam of both brute force and cricketing nous. Coupled with a typical last-minute take-off by R Sathish — an unbeaten 31 off 14 — Kanchi amassed an imposing 177/4 in their quota.

And Baba Aparajith’s pacers hammered in the nails on Karaikuidi’s coffin so quickly that they were left stranded by a massive 110-runs. Two years ago, a tale of three cities saw this son of a daily wager literally make his way to the stars. A few such more days and Sanjay can start dreaming in gold and purple once again. Brief scores: Kanchi Veerans 177/4 in 20 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 95, R Sathish 31 n.o) bt Karaikudi Kaalai 67 in 14.4 ovs (R Sathish 4/17).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp