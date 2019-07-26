Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sports fraternity pay tribute to Indian soldiers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sports fraternity on Friday saluted the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices on the line of duty, on the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.

Players across different sports took to Twitter to hail the Indian soldiers.

Gautam Gambhir, Former Indian cricketer and East Delhi MP, tweeted: ""ai mere vtn ke logoN, tum khuub lgaa lo naaraa ye shubh din hai hm sbkaa, lhraa lo tirNgaa pyaaraa pr mt bhuulo siimaa pr, viiroN ne haiN praann gvaaye kuch yaad unheN bhii kr lo, jo lautt ke ghr n aaye / " kaargil ke shhiid jvaanoN ko meraa dil se sht sht nmn / bhaart maataa kii jy #KargilVijayDiwas."

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that he will not forget the sacrifices made by the Indian Army.

"I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas," Dhawan tweeted.

India batsman Suresh Raina also paid his tribute as he wrote: "I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas."

"I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks, sacrificed their lives and salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard. #KargilVijayDiwas," former Indian cricket VVS Laxman wrote.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted: " "Kargil ke Amar Jawan, Aapko hamara Salaam". Homage and gratitude to our brave soldiers. The nation will always be grateful to you for your sacrifice, valour and courage #KargilVijayDiwas."

"All Gave Some,Some Gave All. Fallen But Never Forgotten. #KargilVijayDivas #20YearsOfKargilVijay," wrote Indian boxer Vijender Singh on the micro-blogging site.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.