Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma's Instagram activity adds fuel to Virat Kohli rift rumours

There have been reports that there are two lobbies within the Indian dressing room -- one of Kohli and the other of Rohit.

Published: 26th July 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rumours about a rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma has been in the news ever since the Men in Blue failed to win the recent World Cup held in England and Wales.

From talks of issues between the senior players to rumours that some senior members of the team were not happy with one cricketer breaking the 'family clause', there have been stories making headlines every other day since July 9 when India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

Although both Rohit and Kohli have not spoken anything on the issue, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said that the matter will not be taken into consideration unless the same is brought to them by the players themselves.

A recent social media activity of Rohit though has added fuel to the reports of the rift between him and his skipper.

The 32-year-old, who has not been following Kohli for quite some time now, has apparently "unfollowed" Anushka Sharma -- wife of India skipper -- on Instagram.

What is more surprising is that Kohli still follows Rohit on the picture-sharing website, but not his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Anushka also doesn't follow Ritika and Rohit on Instagram and same is the case with Ritika who doesn't follow the Indian skipper and his wife.

There have been reports that there are two lobbies within the Indian dressing room -- one of Kohli and the other of Rohit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Rohit Kohli rift
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp