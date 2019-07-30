Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka considering foreign cricket coaches

Amid reports incumbent Chandika Hathurusingha has been asked to quit, Sri Lanka Sports Minister added more fuel to the fire.

Published: 30th July 2019 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chandika Hathurusingha

Sri Lankan cricket team coach Chandika Hathurusingha with Dinesh Chandimal (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was considering applications from three "top international cricket coaches", Sports Minister Harin Fernando said Tuesday amid reports incumbent Chandika Hathurusingha has been asked to quit.

Following Sri Lanka's disappointing World Cup, where they finished in sixth-place, Hathurusingha and his assistants were expected to be shown the door ahead of the upcoming home series against New Zealand next month.

Fernando said there were three top international coaches willing to replace Hathurusingha, a former Sri Lankan Test player.

Without naming Hathurusingha, the minister said the coach's remuneration -- $40,000 a month -- was too high, adding: "If we are winning only 35 percent of the games, no need to pay such high fees to coaches."

Fernando said the international candidates were asking for lower salaries of between $17,500 to $25,000 a month, but did not name them. He suggested Hathurusingha could be retained at a lower salary.

"For the price we are paying now, we can get two foreign coaches," he said.

"We must renegotiate the high fees we are paying at the moment. If they don't agree, they can go," he said.

Meanwhile, Hathurusingha has insisted he would stay to see out his contract.

"I have another 16 months," he told reporters earlier this month after returning to Colombo from the World Cup in England. "I hope to remain until my contract runs out."

Hathurusingha also acknowledged that team management had to "accept responsibility for what happened".

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka to dedicate third Bangladesh ODI to Nuwan Kulasekara

Sri Lanka cricket was in crisis when Hathurusingha was appointed in December 2017, after a successful three-year spell in charge of Bangladesh.

They had just been hammered in Tests by India at home and away, and played poorly in one-day internationals. Under Hathurusingha, Sri Lanka notched up Test wins against England and Australia.

The first Test against New Zealand will be played in Galle starting August 14, and the second will begin on August 22 at Colombo's P. Sara stadium.

Three T20s will be played on August 31, September 2 and September 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka cricket
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp