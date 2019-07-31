63 years to Jim Laker's ten-wicket haul in single Test innings

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It has been 63 years since English pacer Jim Laker's feat of becoming the first bowler to scalp all ten-wickets in a single Test match against Australia.

"#OnThisDay in 1956, Jim Laker became the first bowler to pick up wickets in a Test inning. He picked up a total of 10 wickets in that Test against Australia. Do you remember which other bowler has picked up 10 wickets in an innings?" ICC tweeted.

#OnThisDay in 1956, Jim Laker became the first bowler to pick up wickets in a Test innings

He picked up a total of wickets in that Test against Australia



Do you remember which other bowler has picked up 10 wickets in an innings? pic.twitter.com/bQTfSm2tmD — ICC (@ICC) July 31, 2019

In 1956, Laker returned to the figure of 10-53 in a second innings of Ashes Test against Australia. In the first inning of the same match, he bagged nine wickets giving away just 37-runs.

Due to the remarkable performance in the game, England defeated Australia in the match by an innings and 170 runs.

In his 46-Test match long career, he scalped 193 wickets with an average of 21.24. Laker's had the best bowling figure of 10-53.

Laker also featured in 450 first-class matches and took 1944 wickets.

In the history of Test cricket, Indian spinner Anil Kumble is the second bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test inning. Kumble completed his feat against Pakistan at New Delhi in 1999, where he returned to the figure of 10-74.