CSK 'Rajinifies' Thala Dhoni

There are two names that Tamil Nadu loves a lot, Thala and Thalaivar. Popular IPL club Chennai Super Kings recently shared a picture which unites both these favourite names, an image of Thala Dhoni resembling of a still of Thalaivar Rajnikanth from his recent blockbuster 'Petta'.

The picture shared by the CSK had Indian team players shows Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni taking a stroll before the start of India's World Cup campaign.

Dhoni is seen wearing a black jacket while Pandya and Rahul are in costumes similar to the ones worn by the rappers in the song 'Apna Time Aayega' from 'Gully Boy'.

The picture was captioned, "When 'Ilamai Thirumbudhey' silently stole 'Apna Time Aayega's' thunder."

'Ilamai Thirumbudhey' is a song from Rajnikanth's Petta movie which is about a middle-aged man reminiscing his youth. During song sequence, Rajinikanth wears a jacket with hands inside the pockets. Dhoni's picture resembled the same and social media was prompt in finding the similarity and showering love over both their favourite stars.

After the recently concluded IPL in which CSK ended runners-up, there have been speculations about this being Dhoni's last stint with the yellow brigade. However, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan put a full stop to this rumour expressing confidence in Dhoni's return to the Chennai team.

"We are confident he will come back. In the last two years, there were talks that he is not batting well, but statistically, he has had two great years. He had a stellar last season, and this time he did even better. And knowing him, he would do that for India in the World Cup too. He will definitely come back," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is shooting for his next movie with AR Muragadoss. The film has been titled 'Darbar' and expected to hit the screens for Pongal next year.

India will be playing their first World Cup match against South Africa which is scheduled to happen tomorrow at 3 pm.