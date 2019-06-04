Home Sport Cricket

CSK 'Rajinifies' Thala Dhoni

Dhoni was seen wearing a black jacket while Pandya and Rahul are in costumes similar to the ones worn by the rappers in 'Gully Boy'.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajini and CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Actor Rajini and CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

There are two names that Tamil Nadu loves a lot, Thala and Thalaivar. Popular IPL club Chennai Super Kings recently shared a picture which unites both these favourite names, an image of Thala Dhoni resembling of a still of Thalaivar Rajnikanth from his recent blockbuster 'Petta'. 

The picture shared by the CSK had Indian team players shows Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni taking a stroll before the start of India's World Cup campaign.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni is the 'captain' of all captains, says Suresh Raina

Dhoni is seen wearing a black jacket while Pandya and Rahul are in costumes similar to the ones worn by the rappers in the song 'Apna Time Aayega' from 'Gully Boy'.

The picture was captioned, "When 'Ilamai Thirumbudhey' silently stole 'Apna Time Aayega's' thunder."

'Ilamai Thirumbudhey' is a song from Rajnikanth's Petta movie which is about a middle-aged man reminiscing his youth. During song sequence, Rajinikanth wears a jacket with hands inside the pockets. Dhoni's picture resembled the same and social media was prompt in finding the similarity and showering love over both their favourite stars.

The picture has received multiple likes and shares on various social media platforms.

After the recently concluded IPL in which CSK ended runners-up, there have been speculations about this being Dhoni's last stint with the yellow brigade. However, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan put a full stop to this rumour expressing confidence in Dhoni's return to the Chennai team.

ALSO READ: The Superstar in khakhi - When Rajinikanth dazzled the audience in police uniform

"We are confident he will come back. In the last two years, there were talks that he is not batting well, but statistically, he has had two great years. He had a stellar last season, and this time he did even better. And knowing him, he would do that for India in the World Cup too. He will definitely come back," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is shooting for his next movie with AR Muragadoss. The film has been titled 'Darbar' and expected to hit the screens for Pongal next year.

India will be playing their first World Cup match against South Africa which is scheduled to happen tomorrow at 3 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CSK Dhoni Rajni Chennai Super Kings Rajnikanth Petta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp