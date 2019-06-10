‘Best ever white ball cricketer’: Sporting fraternity reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s retirement

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Skipper Virat Kohli led the sporting fraternity in applauding Yuvraj Singh after the flamboyant cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

Yuvraj, who last played for India in June 2017 in an ODI against West Indies, had been contemplating bringing down the curtains on a highly successful international career for some time. During his 17-year stint in international cricket, he won two World Cups the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Following is the compilation of tweets by current and former players.

Virat Kohli: Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion Stuart Broad: Enjoy retirement legend

Kevin Pietersen: Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12!

Virender Sehwag: Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always

Gautam Gambhir: Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi

Shikhar Dhawan: Thank you, Yuvi paaji for all the guidance, support & love. You are one of the best left-handed batsmen I have come across. I always looked up to your style & batting technique, have learnt so much from you! Wish you prosperity & success in your new journey. Rab rakha

Saina Nehwal: We will miss u world champion @YUVSTRONG12 ... u have given us great memories and victories to cherish ... I wish u all the best for the future ..I m sure cricket will miss u a lot too Vijender Singh: We will miss you on the cricket ground

Rishabh Pant: A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being Wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12 May the innings ahead be as killer as you VVS Laxman: It's been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience, determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck!

Mohammad Kaif: One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 Umesh Yadav: You gave us memories we can never forget.Wishing you all the best Yuvi Paaji for the new journey

Ishant Sharma: Yuvi paji! I still remember when I played my 2nd test match against Pakistan in Bangalore and u were there I was quietly sitting in a corner as I was youngster, so you approached me and said-tension na le enjoy the journey of test cricket! All the best for future!!

Suresh Raina: End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings!

Pragyan Ojha: Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh

RP Singh: You've been one of our finest southpaws and I enjoyed playing alongside you. Good luck bro for the life after retirement. It's exciting too

One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one #ThankYouYuvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 10, 2019

Aakash Chopra: One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one #ThankYouYuvi.

