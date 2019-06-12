Home Sport Cricket

Amul dedicates cartoon in Yuvraj Singh's honour

In his career, Yuvraj amassed 8,701 runs in 304 ODIs, 1,900 runs in 40 Tests and 1,177 runs in 58 T20Is.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Amul, a famous Indian dairy brand, known for its creative and witty take on different trending topics, also joined the fans and dedicated a special cartoon to Yuvraj. (Photo | Twitter)

Amul, a famous Indian dairy brand, known for its creative and witty take on different trending topics, also joined the fans and dedicated a special cartoon to Yuvraj. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Yuvraj Singh bid adieu to his career, fans from all around the world showered love and support on the former star cricketer.

Amul, a famous Indian dairy brand, known for its creative and witty take on different trending topics, also joined the fans and dedicated a special cartoon to Yuvraj. In its tribute, Amul took note of the cricketer's historic six sixes off Stuart Broad over during 2007 T20 World Cup, and wrote: "Sabke chhakke chhudaa diye!"

"Yu (you) Love it! Vi (we) love it!," it added.

The Chandigarh lad is known for his significant contribution to India's success in the 2007 T20I World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. As soon as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, praise and tributes flooded social media.

In his career, Yuvraj amassed 8,701 runs in 304 ODIs, 1,900 runs in 40 Tests and 1,177 runs in 58 T20Is.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh Amul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp