ICC suspends Namibia cricketer for four matches

His comments during the match against Uganda in Kampala on May 21 were considered to be in Breach of the ICC's Anti-Racism Code.

Published: 12th June 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

DUBAI: Namibia all-rounder Christoffel Viljoen has been suspended for four matches for making inappropriate comments during an ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match.

Viljoen made the comments during the match against Uganda in Kampala on May 21 that were considered to be in Breach of the ICC's Anti-Racism Code, which resulted in him being charged with offences under 2.1.1. of the Code.

The 31-year-old accepted the misconduct and has been handed four Suspension Points for each offence, which will run concurrently and result in him missing Namibia's next four matches.

As per Article 7.3 of the Anti-Racism Code, Viljoen will also have to undergo an education programme to promote a better understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed.

The ICC will work with the Cricket Namibia to determine when and how this should take place.

