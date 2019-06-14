Home Sport Cricket

Another J&K cricketer accused of age-fudging

A day after Rasikh Salam Dar found himself in hot water for age-fudging, another Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Qamran Iqbal Lone has landed in trouble on the same charges.

Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Qamran Iqbal Lone. (Photo| Twitter)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Rasikh Salam Dar found himself in hot water for age-fudging, another Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Qamran Iqbal Lone has landed in trouble on the same charges. The right-hand batsman made his first-class debut in the 2018-19 season. Coincidentally, Qamran and Rasikh have recently been picked in India U-19 squad for a one-day tri-series starting in England on July 21.

The controversy might lead to duo’s ouster from the team. They may also be banned for two seasons and can face criminal action if the committee of administrators (CoA) implement decisions taken by it in a meeting held in May last year.

As per an informal complaint filed with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) chief executive officer (CEO) Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, the opener allegedly tampered with his age certificate changing the year of birth from 1999 to 2001. Class VIII certificate showed Qamran’s date of birth as October 17, 1999 but it was changed to October 17, 2001 two years later when he was in class X. “Yes a parent approached the JKCA CEO with the documents accusing Qamran of age-fudging. The CEO has asked him to file a formal complaint,” a source privy to the development said.

Dr Mohammad Iqbal Lone, Qamran’s father, however, refuted the allegation. “A complaint in this regard was made two years ago and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even investigated it but it was found to be baseless.” The JKCA CEO and members of the CoA remained unavailable for their comments. Qamran has played three Ranji matches for J&K this season. He also played for India A in the Quadrangular U-19 Series in March bagging Man of the Match award by virtue of his 60-run knock against South Africa A in the opener.

