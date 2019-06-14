Sachin Tendulkar sues Australian batmaker over non-payment of USD 2 million in royalties

By Online Desk

The god of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar has sued Australian batmaker Spartan Sports over an alleged non-payment of USD 2 million bound by an exclusive licensing agreement.

The agreement signed between Tendulkar and the company allows the firm to use his name, image and promotional services to sell "Sachin by Spartan" products, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The imagery included a distinctive silhouette logo on clothing and bats.

The case filed by Tendulkar in the Federal Circuit Court claims that Spartan Sports International in July 2016 agreed to pay him a minimum of USD 1 million every year.

Lawyers representing Tendulkar said the company has failed to make any payments due to him. Subsequently, a statutory demand for USD 2 million remains unpaid, the lawyers added.