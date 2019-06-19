New trading window one of several tweaks in Tamil Nadu Premier League

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League Governing Council met on Tuesday and had discussions with all the eight franchisees of the league. Several decisions and measures were taken to strengthen the league. A total of 32 matches will be played over three venues from July 19 to August 18.

The TNPL has decided to give 20 per cent participation fee as against 10 per cent last year. They have also increased the Net Central Right to the last-placed team by around Rs 59 lakhs. There will a new trading window where franchisees can buy up to a maximum of three players and sell up to a maximum of three players. Also, the mandatory U-19 player clause has been removed from the 2019 season.

Teams can have a maximum of 22 players and a minimum of 16 players in their squad that will include two district players. The trading window will start from June 19 and close on June 29.The fresh registration of players starts from June 20 and closes on June 29. The teams have the option of releasing players who will go into the draft pool.