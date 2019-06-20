Home Sport Cricket

PCB cricket committee chairman Mohsin Khan quits, to be replaced by Wasim Khan

On Thursday, a meeting of PCB's Board of Governors ratified amendments in the constitution which have delegated more powers to the MD.

Published: 20th June 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mohsin Khan with former Pakistan team captain Misbah-ul-Haq, (right). (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan has stepped down from his position as chairman of PCB Cricket Committee which will carry out a review of Pakistan's performances in the last three years, including the World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday said Mohsin Khan had requested board chairman Ehsan Mani to release him from the post and now the committee will be headed by Wasim Khan, who is Managing Director of the board.

After largely remaining dormant for many months since its formation last October, the PCB Wednesday said that the Cricket Committee would be carrying out a review of Pakistan's performances in last three years and also the support personnel of the team.

On Thursday, a meeting of PCB's Board of Governors ratified amendments in the constitution which have delegated more powers to the MD.

"It is always difficult to let go of someone of Mohsin's stature and caliber, but we respect his decision.

I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors," Mani said.

Mohsin made it clear his services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record.

Mohsin's stepping down as head of the Cricket Committee is a clear indication that the board plans to give him a major responsibility after the World Cup.

Interestingly Mohsin, Wasim, and Misbah are all presently appearing as experts on television and Youtube in different shows and have already roundly criticized the performances of the Pakistan team in the World Cup.

Wasim, who in the recent past had made it clear that the Cricket Committee had been given no task and was basically non-functional, has called for an overhaul of the cricket system in Pakistan.

The PCB said the Cricket Committee will be submitting its recommendations after the World Cup to the Chairman and BOG for approval.

It is widely expected that there will be major changes after the tournament with changes in captaincy, team management and selection committee and new rules and regulations for the players.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wasim Khan Mohsin Hasan Khan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp