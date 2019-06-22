Home Sport Cricket

CoA to discuss conflict of interest verdict on June 29

Jain also admitted that there may be some fallout of the order and suggested active players to apply their minds and be ready for such situation.

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BCCI ethics officer retired Justice DK Jain’s verdict on conflict of interest has put the committee of administrators (CoA) in a fix forcing it to call a meeting. One of the CoA members had termed Jain’s take on players’ role as World Cup experts too restrictive soon after the judgement.

“A meeting is scheduled in New Delhi on June 29 to discuss the verdict. Anything on the verdict can be said only after the meeting,” one of the CoA members told this daily.

It is learnt that the CoA might request amicus curiae PS Narasimha to attend the meeting. The CoA is also expected to discuss relaxations offered by other national cricket boards like Australia wherein an individual is allowed to hold more than one posts, especially with regards to commentary.

Jain on Thursday ruled Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman by virtue of being members of Cricket Advisory Committee and mentors of IPL franchises amounts to conflict of interest and the two will have to make a choice.

“One person one post is the soul of Lodha committee recommendations. In Sachin’s (Tendulkar), the conflict of interest did not arise as he had withdrawn from CAC. But it does in Ganguly and Laxman’s case and they need to decide how they would like to serve Indian cricket going forward,” Jain was quoted as saying.  

Jain also raised question on former and active cricketers commentating during tournaments and said even that can amount to conflict of interest. Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman have also been commentating at the ongoing World Cup. The Mumbaikar made his commentary debut in the quadrennial event in England. Active players like Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan too have been commentating or taking part as experts for host broadcaster Star Sports

Jain also admitted that there may be some fallout of the order and suggested active players to apply their minds and be ready for such situation. “It is the first time I have interpreted the rules (in the constitution). I don’t know whether it will be accepted or not. Anyone wants to challenge it, can challenge it,” Jain added.

What the rule really says

Rule 38 of the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution deals with the conflict of interest and sub-rule 4 of it says that no individual may occupy more than one post at a time, elaborating the posts in question as player, selector/member of cricket committee, team official, commentators etc. Sub-rule 2 makes it mandatory for an individual to disclose in writing to the Apex Council within 15 days of taking any office that may deemed to cause a conflict of interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI CoA
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp