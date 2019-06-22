CoA to discuss conflict of interest verdict on June 29

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BCCI ethics officer retired Justice DK Jain’s verdict on conflict of interest has put the committee of administrators (CoA) in a fix forcing it to call a meeting. One of the CoA members had termed Jain’s take on players’ role as World Cup experts too restrictive soon after the judgement.

“A meeting is scheduled in New Delhi on June 29 to discuss the verdict. Anything on the verdict can be said only after the meeting,” one of the CoA members told this daily.

It is learnt that the CoA might request amicus curiae PS Narasimha to attend the meeting. The CoA is also expected to discuss relaxations offered by other national cricket boards like Australia wherein an individual is allowed to hold more than one posts, especially with regards to commentary.

Jain on Thursday ruled Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman by virtue of being members of Cricket Advisory Committee and mentors of IPL franchises amounts to conflict of interest and the two will have to make a choice.

“One person one post is the soul of Lodha committee recommendations. In Sachin’s (Tendulkar), the conflict of interest did not arise as he had withdrawn from CAC. But it does in Ganguly and Laxman’s case and they need to decide how they would like to serve Indian cricket going forward,” Jain was quoted as saying.

Jain also raised question on former and active cricketers commentating during tournaments and said even that can amount to conflict of interest. Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman have also been commentating at the ongoing World Cup. The Mumbaikar made his commentary debut in the quadrennial event in England. Active players like Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan too have been commentating or taking part as experts for host broadcaster Star Sports

Jain also admitted that there may be some fallout of the order and suggested active players to apply their minds and be ready for such situation. “It is the first time I have interpreted the rules (in the constitution). I don’t know whether it will be accepted or not. Anyone wants to challenge it, can challenge it,” Jain added.

What the rule really says

Rule 38 of the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution deals with the conflict of interest and sub-rule 4 of it says that no individual may occupy more than one post at a time, elaborating the posts in question as player, selector/member of cricket committee, team official, commentators etc. Sub-rule 2 makes it mandatory for an individual to disclose in writing to the Apex Council within 15 days of taking any office that may deemed to cause a conflict of interest.