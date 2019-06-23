BCCI notice leaves heads scratching

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A gaffe highlighted the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) notice for former players — both male and female — to apply for membership of the much-awaited Indian Cricketers’ Association. The notice issued on Friday while specifying membership criteria goofed up with formats of the game. As per the criteria, male and female ex-cricketers, who have played at least one international match in any format at the senior level can apply through any of the state associations they represented or from a unit under whose jurisdiction they reside.

Everything goes haywire after that as the second point reads male ex-cricketers, who have played at least ten first-class matches in any format at senior level are also eligible. It remains the same for female ex-cricketers with only exception being the number of matches, which have been reduced to five. First-class matches are days’ matches including Tests and the format does not comprise one-day and T20 matches.

Anshuman Gaekwad, a member of steering committee constituted for the formation of players’ association, said miscommunication might have led to the problem. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri remained unavailable for his comments.The notice further reads that all ex-players, who meet the eligibility criteria, may within 20 days from the date hereof write to the state association they hail from expressing their interest to apply.

The said communication should enclose relevant proof of the former player meeting the eligibility criteria and also mention the date of his/her retirement. Members of the Association will be nominated to all-important nine-member Apex Council and IPL governing council.