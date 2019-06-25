Home Sport Cricket

Three centuries put Swaraj CC in control against Grand Slam on Day 1

Aarif and Aravind added 134 in 40.4 overs for the first wicket. Vasavada and Mandeep raised 144 in 25.1 overs for the fourth.

R Ram Arvind (C), who was named as the Senior Cricketer of the Year, with Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan (2nd L) and Baba Aparajith (4th R) on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by A Aarif (107), Mandeep Singh (106) and Arpit V Vasavada (114 n.o) helped Swaraj CC post 437/5 in 99 overs against Grand Slam on the opening day of their TNCA Senior Division league match. Aarif and Aravind added 134 in 40.4 overs for the first wicket. Vasavada and Mandeep raised 144 in 25.1 overs for the fourth.

In another match at CPT-IP grounds, Parth Bhut’s 5/36 helped AG’s Office restrict India Pistons to 156 in their first essay. In reply, AG’s Office were reeling at 95/9 at stumps, with  left-arm orthodox Rajwinder Singh doing most of the damage by picking up seven wickets for 45 runs.

At VB Nest, B Rahul and R Rajkumar notched up half-centuries to help MRC A post 304 against MCC. S Suresh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for  MCC with four scalps. At the stumps, MCC were 30/1.
Brief scores: At SRMC: Swaraj 437/5 in 99 ovs (A Aarif 107, Mandeep Singh 106, Arpit V Vasavada 114 n.o) vs Grand Slam.

At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 281 in 85.1 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 89, A Muhammed Adnan Khan 59, R Nilesh Subramanian 61; Saurabh Kumar 4/73) vs Alwarpet 33/0 in 14 ovs. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Nelson 307/8 in 96 ovs (Anand Subramanian 63, V Subramania Siva 101 n.o; R Sai Kishore 3/90, Rahil Shah 3/101) vs Vijay CC. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Young Stars 218 in 70.2 ovs (Anukul Roy 3/73, Maan K Bafna 3/35) vs Globe Trotters 76/1 in 31 ovs (K Mukunth 54 n.o). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 156 in 56.1 ovs (Parth Bhut 5/36, AC Prathiban 3/62) vs AG’s Office 95/9 in 38 ovs (Rajwinder Singh 7/45). At VB Nest: MRC A 304 in 86.1 ovs (B Rahul  65, R Rajkumar 66; S Suresh Kumar 4/39) vs MCC 30/1 in 11 ovs. 

Ram Arvind honoured

R Ram Arvind bagged the Senior Cricketer of the Year award at the 23rd annual-day celebrations of Thiruvallur DCA. R Rajagiri was adjudged Junior Cricketer of the Year. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan and Tamil Nadu cricketer Baba Aparajith gave away the prizes.

TDCA League: First Division: Winners: Standard CC, Runners-up: Fine Star CA, Highest runs: R Nilesh Subramanian (337), Highest wickets: DT Chandrasekar (34). Second Division: Winners: Korattur CC, Runners-up: Future Star CA. Third Division: Winners: Wheels India RC. Fourth Division: Winners: SRMC RI & RC. 10th Gopu Memorial Tournament: Winner: Fine Star CA, Runners-up: MAS CC. 15th Lucas TVS TDCA Trophy: Winners: Apollo Tyres, Runners-up:  Seaways Shipping.

Mustafa advances

Mustafa Murtuza Raja of Karnataka shocked 13th seed Omar Rehan Sumar of Maharashtra  7-6 (1), 6-0 in the first round of TNTA National Series sub-junior tennis tournament.
Results (Rd 1): Boys: Arunava Majumder (WB) bt Dhiraj Reddy V (TS) 6-1, 6-0; Mahalingam A Kandhavel (TN) bt Nithik Sivakumar (TN) 6-2, 6-1; Dhananjay Athreya (TN) bt Himanshu Shekar Chandrashekar (KA) 6-1, 6-1; Rohan Agarwal (WB) bt Siva Prasath K (TN) 6-0, 6-3; Kavin Karthik K S (TN) bt  Rithik Dinesh 6-0, 6-0; Jason Michael David (KA) bt Aadi Sangharatna Nirbhavane (GJ) 7-5, 6-2; Adith Amarnath (KA) bt Dev Agrawal (TN) 6-0, 6-0; Ayaan Arora (DL) bt Rama Dhanush Aryan Andugulapati (KA) 6-2, 6-1.  Girls: Aditi Pradhan (JH) bt Samyuktha Vinod (TN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Sreenidhi Reddy (TS) bt Kavika Senthil (TN) 6-2, 6-2; Gagana Mohankumar (KA) bt Merlin Sweeti G (TN) 6-2, 6-0;  Jennifer Chacko (KA) bt Dhanya P (TN) 6-0, 6-0.

