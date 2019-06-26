Naushad cracks century as MCC clinch five points against MRC A in TNCA First Division match

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on S Suresh Kumar’s 91 and Naushad Shafi Shaikh’s 153, Madras Cricket Club bagged a lead of four runs over MRC A in the drawn TNCA First Division league match at VB Nest grounds. MCC declared at 308/5. Suresh and Naushad added 238 runs for fourth wicket. The duo bailed out MCC, who were at one stage reeling at 51/3 in 19 overs.

Brief scores: At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 281 & 45/0 drew with Alwarpet CC 167 (R Kavin 53; Jalaj Saxena 6/47, Piyush Chawla 3/50). Points: Rovers 5 (10); Alwarpet 1 (2). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Nelson 347/8 (V Subramania Siva 120 n.o, Robin Bist 42, Anand Subramanian 63, M Prabhu 42; R Sai Kishore 3/104, Rahil Shah 3/125) drew with Vijay CC 351/4 (L Suryapprakash 99, N Jagadeesan 72, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67, Himmat Singh 55). Points: Vijay 5 (10); Nelson 1 (1). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Young Stars 218 drew with Globe Trotters 322/4 decl (K Mukunth 60, MS Washington Sundar 100 n.o, Anukul Roy 120 n.o). Points: Trotters 5 (10); Stars 1 (2). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 156 & 165/6 decl (GV Vignesh 48) drew with AG’s Office 95 (Rajwinder Singh 8/45) & 169/8 (Parth Bhut 51, R Karthik Adithya 54 n.o; L Sathiyannaarayan 4/42, M Suresh Babu 3/57). Points: Pistons 5 (10); AGORC 1 (2). At VB Nest: MRC A 304 drew with MCC 308/5 decl (S Sureshkumar 91, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 153). Points: MCC 5 (6); MRC A 1 (6). At SRMC: Swaraj 444/6 (Mandeep Singh 106, Arpit V Vasavada 120, A Aarif 107, S Aravind 49) drew with Grand Slam 243 (Nidhish S Rajagopal 71, Parveez Rasool 108; ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/76, M Silambarasan 3/52). Points: Swaraj 5 (6); Grand Slam 1 (2).

Boopathi grabs limelight

M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar’s century helped Districts II post 318/5 in 90 overs against Districts I on the first day of the TNCA round robin U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Districts II 318/5 in 90 ovs (Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 100, Mohana Kumar 78, Arun 45 n.o, Nirmal Kumar 52; R Rajagiri 5/106) vs Districts I.

Captain CC post victory

P Mathivanan’s four-for helped Captain CC beat Kllakuruchi CC by 68 runs in a First Division match of the Villupuram DCA league.

Brief scores: I-Division: Captain CC 301/9 in 50 ovs (S Raja 83, A Kamaleeswaran 54, E. Vimal Raj 3 /50) bt Kallakuruchi CC 233 in 39.1 ovs (K Mani 66, P Mathivanan 4/33, J Nazar 3/32). VRSCET A 87 in 21.2 ovs (S Kasinathan 5/34, K Prabakaran 3/22) lost to SK XI 91/4 in 15.3 ovs (K Prabakaran 47 n.o). Mailam Engg 84 in 22.2 ovs (T Deeparasu 6/23) lost to United CC A 85/4 in 18.4 ovs. II-Division: Ammu CC 187/6 in 25 ovs (Arun Kumar 72, V Anbu 53; R Sabarinathan 3/44) bt Suriya GOI 104 in 23.2 ovs.

Double-wicket tournament

The Vidya Mandir Alumni Association will conduct the annual Gautam Memorial double-wicket tournament for schools at the Amir Mahal grounds, Royapettah on June 29 and 30. Sixteen teams will be participating in the tournament.

Kavin advances

Kavin Karthik KS of Tamil Nadu defeated Saahil Singh of UP 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of the TNTA national series sub-junior tennis tournament.

Results: Singles: (2nd round): Boys: Jason Michael David (KA) bt Stevan Ankit Ekka (OD) 6-1, 7-6 (4); Rohan Agarwal (WB) bt Vishnu Balachandar (KA) 6-1, 6-3; Kavin Karthik KS (TN) bt Saahil Singh (UP) 6-0, 6-1; Adith Amarnath (KA) bt Vishaal Subramanian (TN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Ayaan Arora (DL) bt Siddarth Madhavan (TN) 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; Arunava Majumder (WB) bt HG Som Reddy (KA) 6-1, 6-0; Dhananjay Athreya (TN) bt Arya Subaash Prabhu (KA) 6-1, 6-1; Adhirit Awal (TN) bt Jachin Boaz (TN) 6-1, 6-2; Mahalingam A Kandhavel (TN) bt Mayank Sharma (DL) 6-3, 6-3; Vaibhav Krishna Sriram (KA) bt Arhan Gupta (KA) B 7-6 (4), 6-4. Girls: Ruma Ashutosh Gaikaiwari (MH) bt Samriddhi Pokarna (KA) 6-1, 6-2; Ananya S R (TN) bt Gagana Mohankumar (KA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Saumya Ronde (TS) bt Sreenidhi Balaji (KA) 6-0, 6-2; Kundana Sri Bandaru (TN) bt Harshini Viswanadh (AP) 6-0, 6-0.

Indian Bank win

Indian Bank earned a hard fought 3-2 win over ICF in a men’s match of the P John Memorial All-India volleyball tournament.