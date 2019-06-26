Home Sport Cricket

Universe Boss' Chris Gayle plans retirement after home series against India in August

West Indies media manager Philip Spooner later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle's last in national colours.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:15 PM

Veteran West Indies batsman Chris gayle (ICC Twitter Photo)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Dashing West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from international cricket after the home ODI and Test series against India scheduled in August-September.

The 39-year-old had last month stated that he would call it quits after the ongoing World Cup but speaking to the media on the eve of the game against India here, the left-hander said he has had a change of mind.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle said.

"Yes, Chris will play his last series against India," Spooner told PTI.

India's tour of West Indies comprises three T20 Internationals, three ODIs followed by a couple of Test matches.

The T20Is will open the tour from August 3, the ODIs are lined up from August 8 and the Tests will take place from August 22 to September 3.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7215 runs at an average of 42.19.

In 294 ODI appearances, Gayle put together 10345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1627 runs.

The man who calls himself the 'Universe Boss' is a fan favourite for his flamboyant stroke-play and is considered a game-changing batsman.

