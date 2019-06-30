CoA, amicus curiae meet to sort out conflict issue

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As reported by this newspaper, CoA on Saturday discussed the conflict of interest rule with amicus curiae PS Narasimha. In its bid to allow a few relaxations in Rule 38 (4) of the Supreme Court-approved constitution, CoA met Narasimha at his office in New Delhi, sources told this daily. The rule grabbed media’s attention after BCCI ethics officer retired Justice DK Jain’s verdicts on Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Jain announced the verdict on Ganguly on June 16 while the order on Laxman was pronounced on June 20. In his order, he directed BCCI to ensure Laxman does not hold more than one post at any given point of time, within two weeks from the issue of the directive.

Both Ganguly and Laxman are members of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The former is also advisor for Delhi Capitals and president of Cricket Association of Bengal, apart from being a part of ICC’s panel of commentators for the World Cup. Laxman is mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been commentating for the World Cup’s official broadcaster. A CoA member in the past has described the rule as “restrictive”, and the committee’s decision to seek amicus curiae’s help in the matter further justifies that opinion.

Narasimha may now mediate for CoA in the Supreme Court, seeking relaxations. The rule says an individual cannot occupy more than one post at a time and also cites 16 posts under it, including player (current), selector/member of cricket committee, team official, commentator, administrator/office bearer and others. Current and former players acting as commentators is supposedly the root of this discord, and CoA might seek a relief from the top court in this regard. Sources claimed that a hearing in the apex court is scheduled on July 10.

CoA also discussed the election schedule at the meeting, which also had BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami in attendance. State cricket associations were asked to appoint electoral officers by July 1, as per schedule. However, the deadline is unlikely to be followed as most of the associations haven’t appointed one yet. “Appointment of electoral officers by July 1 is not practically possible but the election schedule will be adhered to,” a source said. The committee in the meeting also confirmed th­at former India captain and ju­n­ior coach Rahul Dravid will ta­ke charge of the National Cr­i­cket Academy in Bengaluru on Monday. On a two-year co­­n­t­r­act as NCA’s head of cricket, Dr­avid will groom the next generation of cricketers and chart out a roadmap for junior cricket.