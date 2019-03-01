Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni suffers injury scare during net session ahead of first ODI

It is still unclear whether Dhoni will miss the first ODI against Australia at Hyderabad on Saturday.

Published: 01st March 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

In case the injury is serious, Pant is expected to don the gloves | AP

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an injury scare during the Indian team's net session on the eve of the ODI series opener against Australia here Saturday.

Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from team's support staff member Raghavendra.

The former India captain had a long batting session at the nets and like all first-team players was taking throwdowns after the formal session.

It was one such delivery from Raghavendra that kicked up and Dhoni was hit on the right forearm. The veteran was in some pain and didn't bat after that as a precautionary measure.

Whether the injury is serious enough to make him doubtful for the opening ODI couldn't be ascertained.

A final call is expected to be taken by the evening.

In case Dhoni is unavailable, then Rishabh Pant is expected to don the big gloves. That is the most likely option in case Dhoni fails to get fit in time.

If the team management is keen on checking all the fringe batting options, then KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu could both play in the XI with Rahul keeping.

India are aiming to bounce back in the five-match ODI series after losing both the T20s.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs australia India cricket Australia cricket MS Dhoni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp