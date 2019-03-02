Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bat in first ODI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have bowled first had he won the toss. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is rested. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli

Australia captain Aaron Finch along with Virat Kohli (ICC Twitter)

By Online Desk

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against India at Hyderabad. This is India's last ODI series before the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have bowled first had he won the toss. India included Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been rested.

Ashton Turner will make debut for Australia.  Alex Carey came into the Australian side, while Jhye Richardson missed out.

Teams: 

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs australia First ODI 1st ODI Hyderabad ODI Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Chahal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp