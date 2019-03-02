India vs Australia: Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bat in first ODI

By Online Desk

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against India at Hyderabad. This is India's last ODI series before the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have bowled first had he won the toss. India included Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been rested.

Australia win the toss and elect to bat first in the 1st ODI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ckaIX91MAO

Ashton Turner will make debut for Australia. Alex Carey came into the Australian side, while Jhye Richardson missed out.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff