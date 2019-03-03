Finesse of the finishers

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looking to tick the right boxes before the World Cup in the Australia series, India saw a few wishes fulfilled on Saturday. In batting and bowling, there were po­ints scored with players repaying the faith shown in them by the selectors. The 1-0 lead in the five-match series was a healthy byproduct of a job well done.

In bowling, it was Mohamm­ed Shami who once again sh­o­wed he is India’s best bet in the pace department after Jasprit Bu­mrah. Keeping up the good work he started in New Zeala­nd, the bowler jolted Australia early on and also when he came back later in the innings. In batting, things were not looking very bright despite chasing a low total and at 99/4 in the 24th over, Australia might have thought they had found an opening. That’s when MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav got together and showed there is enough depth in this line-up.

India seemed to be following Australia’s trajectory in the first half of their chase, but the unbeaten 141-run partnership between Dhoni and Man of the Match Jadhav pulled the team through. It was professionally done, devoid of any tendency to overdo. Dhoni was playing the role of senior to perfection, letting Jadhav take on the bowlers when he wanted, and anchored the chase showing the composure of a seasoned campaigner that he is.

Earlier, Bumrah began proceedings bang on target. He extended the bad run of Aussie skipper Aaron Finch in the second over, as a rising delivery fo­u­nd an edge which went into the gloves of Dhoni. Usman Kh­awaja and Marcus Stoinis rallied to lay a foundation of 87 runs, albeit a little slow owing to some disciplined bowling. The partnership was broken by Jadhav in the 21st over. Then came Kuldeep Yadav with his bag of tricks and sent the next two Kangaroos back to the hut. Khawaja became his first victim, while Peter Handscomb was foxed by a beautifully flighted delivery which spun in through the gap between bat and pad. At 133/4 after 30 overs, Australia were in trouble.

All this while, Ravindra Jadeja — who was preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal — was ch­oking batsmen with his st­u­m­p-to-stump line. Shami came back to take advantage of the pressure created by his bowling colleagues. Mixing it up and bowling off-cutters, he castled debutant Ashton Turner and Glenn Maxwell to dent Aus­tralia’s hopes of accelerating in the closing overs. On a ra­re off day for Bumrah, where he conceded 60 in 10, Shami was the leader of the attack, bowling fast with accuracy.

“I just try to give my best for the team, and keep taking feedback from experienced players. I have focussed more on line and length in the last 18 months. When I returned from injuries, I had gone up to 93kg, and then I realised I needed to lose weight. I thank everyone who pushes me, and I have maintained my weight since,” Shami said after the match.