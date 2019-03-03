Home Sport Cricket

Want India to become sports-playing nation: Sachin Tendulkar

When it comes to health, there is always scope for improvement, Tendulkar said.

Published: 03rd March 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PANAJI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said Sunday that he wants to transform India into a sport-playing nation from a sports-loving one.

"On a number of occasions I have mentioned that India is a sports-loving nation but not a sports-playing nation. That is why my aim is to transform India into a sports-playing nation," he said, talking to reporters at a function in South Goa district.

When it comes to health, there is always scope for improvement, he said.

"I know we all like to feel fit. But the statistics, the numbers, do not say so. There is plenty of room for improvement. That is the message I want to give to everyone," he said.

He noted that when it comes to picking a career, the mindset is changing.

"Parents are open-minded now. You have so many celebrated chefs and professional dancers. India is slowly, slowly changing," he said.

"Today the choice is not just confined to whether you want to be a doctor or an engineer," Tendulkar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Sports Playing Nation Sports in India Sports Loving India India at Sports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp