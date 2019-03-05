Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to 9000 runs as captain

Virat Kohli is only the sixth captain to score 9000 runs in International cricket and he is the fastest to get there – in 159 innings.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli bats during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Nagpur. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 9000 runs as captain in international cricket during the second ODI against Australia at Nagpur. Kohli also got to his fortieth century during the innings.

Kohli is only the sixth captain to score 9000 runs in international cricket and got there in just 159 innings.

No other captain has even scored 7000 international runs as captain in 159 innings. West Indies' Brian Lara is the closest, having reached 7000 runs in 164 innings. 

ALSO READ | ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli maintains pole position but Kane Williamson narrows gap

With the milestone, Kohli is now the quickest to reach 

  • 4000 Runs
  • 5000 Runs
  • 6000 Runs
  • 7000 Runs
  • 8000 Runs
  • 9000 Runs

in international cricket as a captain.

India won the first match of the series at Hyderabad by six wickets. This is India's last ODI series before the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli india vs australia Brian Lara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp