India vs Australia: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to 9000 runs as captain

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 9000 runs as captain in international cricket during the second ODI against Australia at Nagpur. Kohli also got to his fortieth century during the innings.

Kohli is only the sixth captain to score 9000 runs in international cricket and got there in just 159 innings.

No other captain has even scored 7000 international runs as captain in 159 innings. West Indies' Brian Lara is the closest, having reached 7000 runs in 164 innings.

ALSO READ | ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli maintains pole position but Kane Williamson narrows gap

With the milestone, Kohli is now the quickest to reach

4000 Runs

5000 Runs

6000 Runs

7000 Runs

8000 Runs

9000 Runs

in international cricket as a captain.

India won the first match of the series at Hyderabad by six wickets. This is India's last ODI series before the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.