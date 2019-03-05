Speedy Dhoni gives pitch invader the runaround

By Online Desk

A fan invaded the ground before the start of the Australian innings during the second ODI at Nagpur and tried to shake the hand of MS Dhoni but the Indian wicketkeeper turned out to be a slippery customer.

Dhoni made the fan follow him for a few yards before stopping near the stumps and letting the fan touch his feet.

This was the second time in two months an MS Dhoni fan invaded the pitch. Earlier, in New Zealand, a delirious Dhoni fan, who was holding the Indian tri-colour, breached the security and rushed towards the former Indian captain to touch his feet.

Running high on emotions, the trespasser was able to touch Dhoni's feet but in doing that, the Indian flag in his right hand brushed the ground. Just like his lightning-quick stumping, Dhoni spotted that and grabbed the flag from the fan.

India scored 250 runs in the first innings courtesy Virat Kohli's 40th century, with Dhoni being out for a golden duck, edging leg-spinner Adam Zampa to Usman Khawaja at first slip.

Dhoni was last dismissed for a first-ball duck in 2010 which was also against Australia at Vishakhapatnam.

