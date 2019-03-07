Home Sport Cricket

Darren Lehmann makes coaching comeback after 2018 sandpaper-gate

Lehmann said returning to the Heat, the team he steered to a Big Bash title in 2013, was a chance to "come back to where it all started" after his bruising experience with the national team.

Published: 07th March 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Australian coach Darren Lehmann (File | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Darren Lehmann was named coach of the Big Bash League's Brisbane Heat Thursday, his first cricket role since quitting the Australian team over the sandpaper cheating scandal.

Lehmann said returning to the Heat, the team he steered to a Big Bash title in 2013, was a chance to "come back to where it all started" after his bruising experience with the national team.

"I think you learn a lot about yourself during the dark times and for me it's all about enjoying the game," he told reporters.

"I've fallen in love with the game again, so I'm really looking forward to getting back working with some young guys with a lot of talent."

Lehmann was Australia coach in March last year when batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to scuff the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

At the time captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were directly implicated in the cheating plot and all three received lengthy bans.

Lehmann later quit, along with much of Australia's senior management, accused of overseeing a toxic culture that allowed a win-at-all-costs mentality to flourish.

"That hurt a lot of people didn't it, all of us involved," he said when asked about the affair.

"Obviously it's time to move on though isn't it? That's the thing."

The 49-year-old was emphatic when asked if he had any desire to return to international coaching.

"No. I'm not travelling 300 days away a year again and I don't think my wife would let me," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darren Lehmann Sandpaper Gate Big Bash League Brisbane Heat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp