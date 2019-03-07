Home Sport Cricket

Jadeja 2.0 steps up ahead of crucial World Cup 2019

 Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis were easing their way through the middle overs during the second ODI in Nagpur.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravindra Jadeja, center celebrates Australian batsman Shaun Marsh's wicket during second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. | AP

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis were easing their way through the middle overs during the second ODI in Nagpur. They were not exactly at their fluent best but India were finding it hard to break Australia’s fifth-wicket stand.

Up stepped Ravindra Jadeja. Handscomb tried to take a quick single after chopping the ball towards backward point. Everyone realised the Aussie’s mistake sooner than he did. The Saurashtra native swooped onto the ball in a flash and in one perfect motion, sent a powerful, flat throw at the non-striker’s end. It was curtains for Handscomb.

While Virat Kohli and Vijay Shankar deservedly walked away with most of the plaudits on Tuesday, that brilliant piece of fielding was what galvanised the team at that stage. Something that Cricket Australia’s Twitter account also mentioned. It has been said by selectors and the team management that most of the Word Cup-bound squad selects itself. Has the 30-year-old done enough to merit a place?

The left-arm spinner was out of the ODI scheme of things for over a year. Not an easy place to be in mentally. Since his comeback match in the Asia Cup against Bangladesh in Dubai, Jadeja has picked up 17 wickets in 13 outings. Not prolific by any me­ans. But his biggest str­e­ngth is his stinginess and he has proved that since his return, with an economy rate of 4.64, best for an Indian in the period.

“Jadeja is an asset, no doubt about it,” said former India spinner Maninder Singh. “He knows his limitations but more importantly he is aware of his strengths and he sticks to them time and time again. When you keep bowling such a claustrophobic line, you might not always reap the benefits but your team eventually will.”

A case in point: in the first ODI in Hyderabad, he put in 33 dot balls and in Nagpur, he managed 29. In tight contests, those are the fine margins which decide the outcome. All these not only put pressure back on the opposition but also induced mistakes: example Shaun Marsh. A good player of spin, he tried to attack Jadeja but paid the price for it.

What changes have been noti­ced in his bowling since Asia Cup? “I don’t think he has changed too much. Maybe he was trying too many things during the Champions Trophy. Like trying to give the ball more air. But his strength is bo­wling fast and on target. Wh­ich he is doing now. Now the team management must decide whether they want a seam-bowling all-rounder or a spin-bowling one as Hardik Pandya’s backup,” Maninder added.

Since both R Ashwin and Jadeja were replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, the duo has become India’s biggest strengths with most batsmen unable to decipher them. But as Kuldeep admitted recently, both are learning from Jadeja as well and the competition for spots between the three is also a bonus. 

In overseas conditions, especi­ally in England, where it is going to be dry, taking three spinners may not be a bad idea. Unlike, Ch­ahal and Kuldeep he can be more than handy with the bat. Though he has not really made a major impression since his return, in the past he has shown he can use the long handle to good effect in long format.

Even on Tuesday, he came in after Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni were dism­issed off successive balls. He displayed maturity in reading the situation and gave Kohli the majority of the batting.

Add to it that he is India’s best fi­elder. Not to mention the experience of playing in 149 ODIs. India definitely have a tough choice to make. But whoever the selectors and team management plump for, Jadeja has surely done his chances no harm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp