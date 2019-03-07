Home Sport Cricket

Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Mushtaq Ali T20 Super League

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the MCA website.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Iyer (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Aggressive batsman Shreyas Iyer has been nominated to lead Mumbai in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins in Indore on Friday.

Senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane had led Mumbai in the league stage of the domestic T20 tournament, but "he is not available for the knock-out stage", a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association said, ruling out reports that the Test specialist was carrying a niggle.

Mumbai and Railways were the two teams that qualified from Group C.

Co-incidentally Mumbai played all its league matches in Indore.

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the MCA website.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias and Akash Parkar along with spinners Dhurmil Matkar and Shams Mulani.

On Friday, Mumbai take on Karnataka in their first game at the Holkar stadium.

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar and Royston Dias.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ajinkya Rahane Shreyas Iyer Prithvi Shaw Mumbai T20 Captain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp