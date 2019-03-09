Cash crunch in Assam CA leaves support staff unpaid

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Experiencing funds crunch is not new for Assam Cricket Association (ACA). From having taken a bank loan to constr­uct its stadium two years ago, the state unit is now facing the issue of not being able to pay the salaries of its support staffs, including groundsmen.Forty-one of their permanent support staffs and a few working on contractual basis have not received salaries since last December. The monthly salary for permanent staffs is estimated to be between eight and nine lakh.

“Because of lack of funds, we co­uldn’t pay salaries for the past three months. As per the advice of the BCCI, we have submitted a budget for the next six months about 10 days back,” said Devajit Saikia, the newly elected secretary of the ACA. After conducting elections post the necessary corrections made in their revised constitutions as per Supreme Court orders, the state unit is optimistic about receiving funds. Only the units of Vidarbha and Assam have held annual general meetings and elected office-bearers for a fresh term.

“The new committee took ch­arge on January 12. Prior to that, there was some default in payment. We have sent the vo­uchers, bills, including the salary bill to the BCCI. It is under process now. I’m sure that the BCCI will release the money so that we can take up the cricket development activities.”

In order to improve the quality of cricket in Assam, the state is planning to start inter-zonal competitions for women from this year. The Assam Premier Championship, which st­a­rted on February 15 and will conclude on March 31, was one of the first initiatives to develop the sport in the state. Over 600 matches will be played across 41 venues among 304 clubs, featuring over 5,700 players. The championship was divided into three phases with participating teams competing for prize money worth `92 lakh spread across these phases.

Having a few more plans, the ACA says that implementing those will be not possible unle­ss it starts getting the infrast­r­u­cture subsidy.

“To have some additional gr­o­­unds, tournaments and co­a­ch­ing camps, we require money. Without funds, it is very di­­­fficult for the state associati­ons to take up the heavy budget pr­ojects. We were not getting infrastructure subsidy for the last two-and-a-half ye­ars. I ho­pe the door will be op­en soon and money will begin to flow.”