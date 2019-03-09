Home Sport Cricket

India's assistant coach explains importance of Shikhar Dhawan

Sanjay Bangar spoke about Dhawan after his recent string of failures heading into the World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has failed in 14 out of his 16 innings | AP

By PTI

RANCHI: India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar termed out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan as a vital cog, saying the team management wants the right-left combination to fire at the top of the order with the ICC World Cup round the corner.

Dhawan has failed in 14 out of his 16 innings but Bangar feels that more than anything else, it's his shot selection that has let him down.

"In the previous game, he (Dhawan) was batting really well till he erred in shot selection. But from our point of view, he has been an important player," Bangar said after India's 32-run loss against Australia in the third ODI here Friday.

"If we know that he gets going, he can give us that solidity as it is vital to have that right-left combination going. He is a hugely valuable player for us and he is expected to come good very soon," the former India all-rounder said.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni rested for final two ODIs

He was also sympathetic for Ambati Rayudu, who got a brilliant delivery from Pat Cummins.

"These games are valuable opportunities for all players concerned and even for us so that the players are at their utmost best when we go into the World Cup. Don't forget that in the last game in New Zealand, Rayudu scored a match-winning 90," Bangar said.

"Today's delivery that he got, could have gotten out any batsmen with that pace and low bounce. Players are expected to take chances and that's what we are expecting of every player," Bangar explained.

