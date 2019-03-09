Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand-Bangladesh Test washed out for second day

New Zealand lead the series after taking the first Test in Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.

Published: 09th March 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Wellington

Rain continues to play spoilsport (Photo | Twitter/ICC)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: Rain delayed the start of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The downpour which had persisted for a day and a half stopped long enough on day two for the covers to be lifted and for the players to start warming up.

But as the umpires conducted a pitch inspection, about an hour before an expected start, the drizzle returned, reducing the match to three days at best.

A result in three days is not unheard of in New Zealand.

In 2001, also at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand only needed 17 overs on the third day complete a victory over Bangladesh by an innings and 74 runs.

However, if the rain does not clear, matches have been abandoned in New Zealand twice before without a ball being bowled -- against Pakistan in 1989 and India in 1998, both in the southern city of Dunedin.

New Zealand lead the series after taking the first Test in Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.

The third and final Test starts in Christchurch next Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp