Home Sport Cricket

Searching for strong signals in hotspot

Dhoni given rest for the last two games lets the team management see if Rishabh Pant can be the batsman they are looking for.

Published: 10th March 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

With MS Dhoni rested, Rishabh Pant has a chance to make a strong case for himself

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

MOHALI: One defeat should not make one reach for the panic button. The Indian team has done en­ough in recent months to think that the setback in Friday’s third ODI was an aberration. It was the seventh loss in 31 ma­tches in this format from January 2018 for Virat Kohli’s men. But results such as these can make teams and team leaders introspect.

With just two more matches before the World Cup, the squad is more or less finalised, barring one or two slots. Is everything alright? That might still be the question crossing the mi­nds of the selectors and the te­am management. Aren’t th­ere areas where things can be better? The following are a few points of concern and things to look forward to in the last two matches...

Time to open fire

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have made three and two scores of above fifty, resp­e­ctively, in the last 11 ODIs starting with the series in Australia. The opening stand has crossed 50 just once in this period. Both are proven performers with good records against good teams. They also have own weaknesses, especially Dhawan. Unless they get going in the last two games, opponents will think here is a pair which can crack under pressure.

No 4 problem persists

A tally of 247 and average just under 31 is not what is expected of a No 4 batsman. That’s what Ambati Rayudu has managed in the last 10 games. A pivotal position in any format, this has been India’s Achilles heel since the 2015 World Cup. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have played saviour a few times, but can a team win the World Cup unless the No 4 shows more consistency? With no more time for experiments, fans can only pray things change.

One man consistent

Performances before and after No 3, where Kohli continues to challenge records, make India too dependent on the captain. In this series so far, other than two centuries by him, there ha­ve so far been just two 50-plus scores from others. Maybe his impressive batting in the last two games will bring Vijay Sh­ankar in the picture. Will that be the solution the team needs? Early to say and maybe a little late in the day, if World Cup is what the team is looking at.

Jadeja not effective enough

In a team that has developed a reputation of having a formidable attack, Ravindra Jadeja is proving to be the odd man out. If his economy rate of 4.83 in this series is acceptable, the tally of one wicket is not. It may be a matter of time before Yuzvendra Chahal comes back. In the team also because of his batting, Jadeja has not done anything of note on that front either. If it’s a toss-up between him and Vijay, the left-hander’s fate has probably been sealed.

Chance for Pant

Dhoni given rest for the last two games lets the team management see if Rishabh Pant can be the batsman they are looking for. There is no chance of him keeping in the World Cup and the only way he can make it to the XI is by scoring runs. Where he will bat is the question. If he does well, who he replaces is another. But those will be happy headaches. First, Pant has to score.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp