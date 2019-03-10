Searching for strong signals in hotspot

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

MOHALI: One defeat should not make one reach for the panic button. The Indian team has done en­ough in recent months to think that the setback in Friday’s third ODI was an aberration. It was the seventh loss in 31 ma­tches in this format from January 2018 for Virat Kohli’s men. But results such as these can make teams and team leaders introspect.

With just two more matches before the World Cup, the squad is more or less finalised, barring one or two slots. Is everything alright? That might still be the question crossing the mi­nds of the selectors and the te­am management. Aren’t th­ere areas where things can be better? The following are a few points of concern and things to look forward to in the last two matches...

Time to open fire

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have made three and two scores of above fifty, resp­e­ctively, in the last 11 ODIs starting with the series in Australia. The opening stand has crossed 50 just once in this period. Both are proven performers with good records against good teams. They also have own weaknesses, especially Dhawan. Unless they get going in the last two games, opponents will think here is a pair which can crack under pressure.

No 4 problem persists

A tally of 247 and average just under 31 is not what is expected of a No 4 batsman. That’s what Ambati Rayudu has managed in the last 10 games. A pivotal position in any format, this has been India’s Achilles heel since the 2015 World Cup. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have played saviour a few times, but can a team win the World Cup unless the No 4 shows more consistency? With no more time for experiments, fans can only pray things change.

One man consistent

Performances before and after No 3, where Kohli continues to challenge records, make India too dependent on the captain. In this series so far, other than two centuries by him, there ha­ve so far been just two 50-plus scores from others. Maybe his impressive batting in the last two games will bring Vijay Sh­ankar in the picture. Will that be the solution the team needs? Early to say and maybe a little late in the day, if World Cup is what the team is looking at.

Jadeja not effective enough

In a team that has developed a reputation of having a formidable attack, Ravindra Jadeja is proving to be the odd man out. If his economy rate of 4.83 in this series is acceptable, the tally of one wicket is not. It may be a matter of time before Yuzvendra Chahal comes back. In the team also because of his batting, Jadeja has not done anything of note on that front either. If it’s a toss-up between him and Vijay, the left-hander’s fate has probably been sealed.

Chance for Pant

Dhoni given rest for the last two games lets the team management see if Rishabh Pant can be the batsman they are looking for. There is no chance of him keeping in the World Cup and the only way he can make it to the XI is by scoring runs. Where he will bat is the question. If he does well, who he replaces is another. But those will be happy headaches. First, Pant has to score.