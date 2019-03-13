Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner to gel with Australian squad before IPL 2019

Both players weren't included in the squad to face Pakistan even though they were available for the last two ODIs.

Published: 13th March 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Steve Smith and David Warner (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner might not be a part of the ODI squad for the series against Pakistan, but coach Justin Langer wants both the players to spend some quality time with the squad in Dubai before they head to India to join their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.

While Smith is set to play for Rajasthan Royals, Warner will ply his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking to IANS, informed sources said that the move was aimed at allowing the players to gel together keeping the World Cup on the mind. The showpiece event will now see the return of Smith and Warner into the national set-up.

"Justin Langer wants the duo to join the squad in Dubai so that they can mix with the boys and the process of integration is smooth. The World Cup is coming up and there should be complete bonhomie in the camp as Australia look to defend the title," he explained.

Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months following their involvement in the Sandpaper Gate controversy in South Africa along with opening batsman Cameron Bancroft.

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting warns David Warner and Steve Smith on return

While injuries have seen both players out of action in recent times, they are now back in action. While Warner has even played matches, Smith is back at the training ground and has recently spoken about how his elbow is shaping up well, even though there is still some time before he is 100 per cent fit.

The duo made a slow and steady return to the gentleman's game towards the end of their ban as they played T20 cricket across the world before injury halted their smooth return.

Even as Australia are busy playing the last ODI at the Ferozeshah Kotla, Langer has his mind set on the showpiece event in England and that is one of the reasons why both Matthew Hayden and Mitchell Johnson have been seen working with the squad in India.

"This is how Langer likes to function. He likes to get the services of former players to share their experience with the current squad," the source revealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith David Warner Australia cricket World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp