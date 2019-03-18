73 days to go: This remains the shortest match in World Cup history!

Srihari By

Everyone wants to make their mark on history. Everyone wants to do it for the right reasons but sometimes you are just on the wrong side. One such occasion was the 2003 World Cup encounter between Sri Lanka and Canada at Paarl.

73 days to go before the World Cup 2019, here's a look at the game that saw just 73 runs being scored, still the world record for the fewest runs scored in a completed ODI.

After their shock win over Bangladesh that started their World Cup campaign and just being edged out by Kenya, Canada came into the contest brimming with confidence.

The Lions make the new ball sing

Yet any hopes they had of reigniting the flame was extinguished in the blink of an eye.

Sri Lankan new-ball bowlers Prabath Nissanka and Chaminda Vaas shared seven wickets as Canada were bowled out for the lowest total in World Cup history.

Nissanka got rid of John Davison to start the collapse before Vaas picked up the next three wickets, including Desmond Chumney and Ian Bilcliff in successive balls.

Not to be outdone, Nissanka grabbed two wickets in two balls as well, as he got rid of NA de Groot and Ishwar Maraj to leave Canada struggling at 12/6.

Some lower order resistance helped them get to 36, which was then the lowest-ever ODI total.

A remarkable aspect of Canada's innings was that no batsman managed to get into double digits. The best was nine and the innings also featured six batsmen finishing with zero.

Chasing 37 for victory, the question was not if but when Sri Lanka would win. The answer proved to be two balls later than what was needed to give them the world record for fastest ODI run-chase.

RECORDS SHATTERED

Shortest match in World Cup history. 23.2 overs were needed, obliterating the previous record of 41.4 overs.

Fastest run-chase in World Cup history (4.4 overs) and second-fastest overall.

Lowest total in World Cup history. Second-lowest total in ODI history.

Lowest match aggregate in World Cup history.

Like we said earlier, everyone wants to make their mark on history. Everyone wants to do it for the right reasons but sometimes you are just on the wrong side...