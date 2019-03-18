Home Sport Cricket

PSL success boosts Pakistan's cricket revival

This year 43 foreign players, including Shane Watson and Colin Munro, took part in the PSL latter stages in Karachi.

Published: 18th March 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

PSL

Quetta Gladiators beat former champions Peshawar Zalmi to lift their maiden title | AP

By AFP

KARACHI: All future Pakistan Super League matches could be played on home soil after the last eight games of the 2019 tournament went off without a hitch in Karachi, boosting hopes of attracting more international teams, said the country's cricket chief at Sunday's final.

Quetta Gladiators beat former champions Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets on Sunday to lift their maiden PSL title in a pulsating atmosphere created by a capacity crowd of 32,000 fans at the National stadium.

"Today is a historic day," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani at the closing ceremony on Sunday. 

"Around 230,000 people have watched matches in Karachi which indicates that Pakistan is a safe country and we are gradually returning to normal as far as hosting cricket is concerned."

Sri Lanka are in discussions about playing two Tests in Pakistan in October and talks are also taking place with Bangladesh about a tour in early 2020.

"I thank all the foreign players who came here and I hope to see them here for all the PSL matches next year," said Mani.

Peshawar were restricted to 138 for eight in their 20 overs. Umar Amin top scored with 38, while rookie 18-year-old quick bowler Mohammad Husnain finished with three for 30. 

Quetta raced to victory with eight wickets and 13 balls to spare as former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad (57) and Rilee (38) put on an unbroken 73-run stand to see the Gladiators home at 139 for two. 

The first 26 round-robin matches were held in the United Arab Emirates, which has been Pakistan's neutral venue since a deadly attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore 10 years ago.

Pakistan hosted Zimbabwe for five limited-over matches in 2015 which was followed by the PSL final, three Twenty20 internationals against a World XI and a single Twenty20 international all in Lahore in 2017.

Clear message

Last year Pakistan hosted three PSL matches and the West Indies for a Twenty20 series.

This year 43 foreign players, including former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and current New Zealand opener Colin Munro, took part in the PSL latter stages in Karachi.

"I thank the people for coming in big numbers," Pakistan and Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed told the crowds at the pre-match toss.

"We have sent a clear message that Pakistan is passionate about cricket and we are ready to host more cricket."

Cricket-starved fans thronged the National Stadium for all eight matches, putting up with tight security checks and long walks after shuttles dropped them a mile (1.6 kilometres) away from the stadium with 13,000 policemen and 2,500 military personnel deployed 

"Pakistan is a peaceful country," said one banner in the Imran Khan stand, named after the former World Cup winning skipper and current Pakistan prime minister who last week pledged to hold all PSL matches on home grounds next year.

Watson said he had enjoyed playing for the first time in Pakistan, a country where Australia have not toured since 1998 over security fears.

"It's incredibly special to be able to play in front of incredible atmosphere and fans," said Watson.

Losing skipper and former West Indies captain Darren Sammy described the atmosphere as "electric."

"I have never played in such an atmosphere," said Sammy, who led West Indies to two World Twenty20 titles in 2012 and 2016. "This proves that Pakistan is ready for more cricket."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSL Pakistan cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp