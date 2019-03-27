A batsman’s success story in thirteen chapters

Express Features By

CHENNAI: Chennai holds a special place in former West Indies cricket captain and legendary batsman Alvin Kallicharran’s heart as his mother Padma was born here. Each visit is a celebration, and he was here on Monday for the pre-launch of his upcoming book Colour Blind. The event was held at Amir Mahal where he spoke about cricket and the book.

“In the book, I recount four important stages of my life — from growing up as an impoverished child to becoming a cricketer, trying to find meaning to life through cricket, and finally recognising the need to give back to the community with spiritual guidance and awareness,” said Alvin. The book is expected to be released in May 2019.

Sharing a matchbox-sized home in Guyana with around 20 people including 11 siblings, Alvin has come a long way. “At the age of 10, I was working at a rice mill from 8 am to 6 pm. I used to come back home, eat food if there was any left, or head to the streets to play cricket where coconut branches were our bats and we made ball with wood from the tree. Injuries were so common that at least one person used to be in a hospital every day,” he said.

Through the 13 chapters in the book, he shares various stories including his childhood defined by his status as the grandson of indentured labourers in the sugar plantations of Guyana, his encounters with the great cricketers and how his upbringing helped him adapt rather quickly, his test match debut century, the daily rigors and demands required to become a professional sportsperson, significant issues of cheating, questionable run out tactics, umpires without accountability and much more.

Alvin Kallicharran is the founder of a cricket academy based out of Raleigh, North Carolina in the US.