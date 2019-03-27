Home Sport Cricket

Imran Khan worried about Pakistan's World Cup preparation

Published: 27th March 2019 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup winning captain Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed concerns over the preparations of the national team for the upcoming ICC World Cup in England.

The cricketer-turned-politician also expressed reservations over the selection process of the national team during a meeting with the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani and other top officials of the board in Islamabad.

The 66-year-old, who had led Pakistan to their only World Cup title in 1992, asked the PCB chief to ensure that the selection process of national players is revamped and the best possible team is sent to the World Cup.

The national selectors and team management have come in for criticism for resting six key players from the ongoing series against Australia.

Besides giving rest to captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Ali, Babar Azam, Hassan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the selectors and team management also decided to send back allrounder Faheem Ashraf after the second match.

"Mani assured the Prime Minister that the board is making all efforts to ensure that the selection process for the national team gets better," a PCB official said.

The official said that Imran had also told the PCB officials that they should work towards making sure that all the matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year are held all over the country and not just in Karachi and Lahore.

